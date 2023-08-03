Expert Connections
Southwestern Medical Center recognized for quality of care

A Lawton hospital was honored at the national level for its quality of care for the Lawton community.
By Haylee Chiariello and Haley Wilson
Aug. 2, 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton hospital was honored at the national level for its quality of care for the Lawton community.

Southwestern Medical Center was the only Oklahoma facility included in the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review List of Great Community Hospitals.

Hospital ranks from the list were based upon clinical service, compassionate care and the hospitals’ economic impact in their communities.

“Lawton’s a fantastic city, it’s thriving, its exciting, there’s a lot of growth going on,” said Adam Bracks, CEO of Southwestern Medical Center. “We take it very seriously. It’s a responsibility to add quality to the community, so we take it very seriously. The people we see are our friends, our neighbors, our family. We need to add value to this town. I think we do it, and we’re very excited about this award.”

Bracks says the hospital plans to continue its momentum by staying patient-focused while serving the community.

