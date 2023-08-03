Unclaimed veteran buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local veterans came together for a burial ceremony of one of their own.

John Frakes, an unclaimed Air Force veteran, was laid to rest this morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery. Frakes of Oklahoma City was born on Jan. 14, 1946. He served as a vehicle operator in the United States Air Force before being discharged in Oct. 1964. He died on July 8, 2023, at the age of 77.

Attendees of the funeral say they believe in paying final respects to honor the fallen veteran. They added that it is essential to come together to make sure he is not laid to rest alone.

“We feel and I feel that any veteran that has served needs that last respect, that last honor,” said Bennie Miles, who is a part of Chapter 56 of the Disabled American Veterans in Lawton.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.