Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Unclaimed veteran buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery

Fort Sill National Cemetery
Fort Sill National Cemetery
By Destany Fuller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local veterans came together for a burial ceremony of one of their own.

John Frakes, an unclaimed Air Force veteran, was laid to rest this morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery. Frakes of Oklahoma City was born on Jan. 14, 1946. He served as a vehicle operator in the United States Air Force before being discharged in Oct. 1964. He died on July 8, 2023, at the age of 77.

Attendees of the funeral say they believe in paying final respects to honor the fallen veteran. They added that it is essential to come together to make sure he is not laid to rest alone.

“We feel and I feel that any veteran that has served needs that last respect, that last honor,” said Bennie Miles, who is a part of Chapter 56 of the Disabled American Veterans in Lawton.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
Update on Tuesday’s deadly crash

Latest News

A little more than a week before Lawton was founded, Mattie Beal's name was drawn to receive...
A look at how Mattie Beal helped Lawton in early days
Altus Air Force Base Main Gate
Altus Air force Base conducting active shooter training this Friday
An elevated to critical fire condition threat remains for portions of Texoma from now until 9pm...
Dry and breezy conditions lead to a greater fire weather threat this evening | 8/3 PM
7News Weather Labs: Make your owns wind gauge
7News Weather Labs: Make your owns wind gauge