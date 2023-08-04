Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

97th Air Mobility Wing hits the road for demonstration

Caption
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III recently traveled to Wisconsin to take part in an air show.

They displayed their global outreach and airpower during the 2023 Experimental Aviation Association AirVenture Air Show that took place on July 29.

In total, they performed for more than 600,000 viewers in attendance with around 10,000 other aircraft displays on site.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
Update on Tuesday’s deadly crash
Two overnight shootings in Lawton leave 2 injured
Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death

Latest News

A C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma...
97th Air Mobility Wing Demo Team in Oshkosh, WI
Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare joins 7News in the studio to show off this well mannered...
Furry Friend Friday: Shih Tzu mix
Hot weather into the weekend with relief on the way
Hot weather into the weekend with relief on the way | 8/4PM
The Lawton Area Transit System will soon be getting a new site for future facilities.
New site selected for future LATS facilities, including new trolley system