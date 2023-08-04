97th Air Mobility Wing hits the road for demonstration

ALTUS AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III recently traveled to Wisconsin to take part in an air show.

They displayed their global outreach and airpower during the 2023 Experimental Aviation Association AirVenture Air Show that took place on July 29.

In total, they performed for more than 600,000 viewers in attendance with around 10,000 other aircraft displays on site.

