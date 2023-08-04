Behind the curtain: Lawton’s 122nd birthday performance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s 122nd birthday was marked with a performance at McMahon Auditorium, and the show was almost a year in the making.

Each year, the city has a birthday show honoring its history.

Lawton Arts and Humanities Director Jason Poudrier said the department decided to make the show different every time.

”That just keeps people coming back and there’s just so much history with Lawton that you can’t tell it all in 30 minutes or an hour. So we focus on different portions of it,” he said.

He also shared the inspiration for this year’s theme.

”One of the things that’s really important to the city right now is our history and our historical buildings. So there’s been a big push in preserving Carnegie Library Town Hall,” Poudrier said. “We’ve been working with Lawton community theater and McMahon Auditorium authority, with the national guard armory, and of course, this building is getting ready to go under a massive renovations. So I thought, wow, look at all this stuff we have going on with these buildings.”

The performance featured the talents of musicians and even some local thespians.

Teagan Schmidt got her start in the Lawton Community Theatre’s production of ‘Annie’. This is her second show in Lawton since moving from Cape Cod.

”I’m so excited. And I love being on stage and performing -- I love it,” she said. “I feel so honored getting to be picked to do this, and I’m super happy that I get to be in this.”

For one performer, this show is a family affair. Jason’s daughter Gwyneth said she enjoys being on stage.

”I just like acting. Because its fun to do and you get to be someone else,” she said.

But there’s more to the show than what you see on stage. Jason says plenty of planning has gone into making the show a reality.

”Last year, I kind of had an idea that we’d have a bunch of historical groups together to kind of tell the histories. We put the idea together, so we reached out to several committees and we put that plan together -- and it worked out really well,” Jason explained. “This year, we reached out to different groups about involvement and then it is really working with the different groups, getting feedback from them -- what’s important to them, and then also what’s important to the city.”

After this year’s show, planning will start all over again.

”After we have the birthday celebration, it’s what can we do differently next year,” Jason said. “Then, this is 122 so that means 125 is right around the corner. So we’ve got to do something bigger for that.”

But for now the city is still celebrating 122 years.

