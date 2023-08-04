Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Shih Tzu mix

This Friday's furry friend is a Shih Tzu mix.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare joins 7News to show off this well mannered furry friend.

This Friday’s friend is a 2-year-old male Shih Tzu mix. He was a stray that was picked up at a Wal-Mart in Lawton and then delivered to Lawton Animal Welfare. Roderick mentions how sweet and calm the Shih Tzu mix acted while they headed to 7News.

“He is a really really sweet dog,” said Roderick. “He sat in my lap the whole time while we were waiting and rode in the truck in the passenger seat and didn’t do anything wrong.”

Lawton Animal Welfare is hosting their monthly Two Hearts adoption event tomorrow, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event will be held at the Lawton Animal Welfare building.

