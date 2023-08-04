Expert Connections
Hot weather into the weekend with relief on the way | 8/4PM

Hot weather into the weekend with relief on the way
Hot weather into the weekend with relief on the way
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was hot and there’s no surprise that tomorrow will also be hot! We’re looking at high temperatures tomorrow afternoon peaking at 110 degrees. Dewpoints will remain in the 60s so feels like temperatures will be up to 110 degrees for some locations. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place for most of Texoma.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies to start with cloud cover building by the end of the day. With the sunshine and south winds, fire danger is going to be a concern. Most counties are under a Red Flag Warning from 12-9PM.

Sunday will be cooler by about 5 to 10 degrees with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. With an arrival of a cold front, winds will be from south to north at 10 to 15mph.

This cold front will bring temporary relief to the heat wave with high temperatures falling into mid 90s on Monday and upper 90s on Tuesday. Don’t get used to this “cooler” weather because by the middle to end of next week, high temperatures will soar back in to the triple digits ranging from 106 to 109 degrees.

There’s is a possibility for rain over the weekend. Not everyone will see rain so don’t go cancelling weekend plans but be mindful of the weather! Make sure to follow all heat safety precautions and avoid outdoor burning!

Have a great weekend! -LW

