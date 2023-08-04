Jackson County Farmers are struggling under drought conditions

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Centuries of farmers have battled the issue of hot, dry miserable seasons, but without one key ingredient, there’s not much farmers can do.

“We grow drought-tolerant crops, so despite the heat and drought of this year, if we would have had irrigation 50,000 acres me and my neighbors in this county, that might not even be harvestable because of lack of irrigation water,” said Jackson County Cotton Farmer Matt Muller.

Farmers in Jackson County mainly receive water from the Tom Steed Reservoir, but with little rain hitting the area, current readings show the reservoir hitting levels below normal.

Jackson County Cotton Farmer Matt Muller says the decrease in crop turnout could affect his family along with hundreds of others in the Altus area.

“This whole community over the last seventy-five years, has spent millions of dollars investing in infrastructure and to be an infrastructure hub for the cotton industry of this entire region for a hundred and fifty-mile radius. That is all in jeopardy if we cannot come up with a more sustainable yearly flow of water into our lake,” said Muller.

Officials from the Bureau of Reclamation told 7News they’re working on a study to better support the reservoir and the communities who depend on it, but Muller says it may be too late for this season’s crops.

“So we’ve become very efficient with the water we have, but we don’t even seem to have water anymore and that is a growing concern. If we do not receive significant rainfall in the next three weeks then I would say over fifty percent of cotton in the region might not even be harvested,” said Muller.

