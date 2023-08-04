LIVE FROM MCMAHON: A recap of 7News at Lawton’s 122nd Birthday Celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton held its 122nd Birthday Celebration Thursday, August 3 in the McMahon Memorial Auditorium and your 7News team broadcast live at 6 p.m. to cover the event.

Below you can find a complete list of all our exclusive coverage from the event including special interviews, live looks and stories about Lawton-Fort Sill’s history!

The history of McMahon Memorial Auditorium

What better way to get started than to look into the history of the venue that ‘s hosting the event? Good Morning Texoma anchor, Alexis Young, has looked into the history of Lawton’s own McMahon Memorial Auditorium! Here you can find information regarding its founding, performances, impact on the arts and the City of Lawton. You can watch and read more here.

Cameron: The early years

Cameron University has been a staple in Lawton’s history for over 100 years. Good Morning Texoma anchor, Kyle Weatherly, covers the history of the University, how it has changed over the years and how the university plays a vital role in Lawton’s history. You can watch and read more here.

Preparing for the event

It takes a lot of work from a lot of people to put on this event. Evening anchor, Haley Wilson, talks about the excitement to broadcast live from the venue as well as gives a behind-the-scenes at what it takes to put on an event like this one.

Evening Anchor Haley Wilson takes a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to pull off a live broadcast off-site.

The oldest Lawtonian cuts the cake

As announced by the City of Lawton, the cake-cutting was done by none other than the oldest member of the Lawton community. Dr. Bill Jolly received the honors today as the 100-year-old was deemed the oldest Lawtonian. Evening anchor, Haley Wilson, brings you exclusive coverage.

The oldest Lawtonian cuts the cake for the City of Lawton's 122nd Birthday Celebration

A look at how Mattie Beal helped Lawton in early days

The name Mattie Beal may sound familiar as the late Lawtonian donated land to help the City of Lawton thrive in its early days. You can find out more about the history of Mattie Beal and the Mattie Beal Home from Haley Wilson here.

Community leaders discuss history of Fort Sill and Buffalo Soldiers

The history of Fort Sill and the history of Lawton go hand-in-hand as they have both grown together over the years. Longtime Lawton-Fort Sill resident and anchor Tarra Bates gives a look into the hist of Fort Sill and their Buffalo Soldiers. You can watch and read more here.

Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band performs for Lawton’s birthday

There was no shortage of performances today as many performers took the stage in celebration of Lawton’s 122nd Birthday Celebration. This included Fort Sill’s own 77th Army Band. Reporter Destany Fuller got the chance to speak with Sgt. Boyd to discuss the performance as well as its significance.

Reporter Destany Fuller joins Sgt. Boyd of the 77th Army Band to discuss their participation in Lawton's Birthday Celebration

The Lawton Pioneer Women seek to preserve Lawton’s earliest history

With the City of Lawton turning 122, there is a lot of history to be explored. The Lawton Pioneer Women seek to keep the earliest history of the city alive. Haley Wilson got a chance to interview La Nette Nichols of the Pioneer Women and why it’s important to preserve the early history.

La Nette Nichols of Pioneer Women offers her perspective during Lawton celebrations

A look behind-the-scenes of the production for Lawton’s Birthday Celebration

There was plenty to see at the birthday celebration and reporter Destany Fuller has got you covered with a behind-the-scenes look into a special production for Lawton’s Birthday Celebration!

Destany Fuller takes us behind-the-scenes of the making of the production for Lawton's Birthday Celebration.

Interview with Lawton Arts and Humanities Director Jason Poudrier

An event like this wouldn’t be possible without the help of many hands within the Lawton community. The City of Lawton’s Arts and Humanities Director, Jason Poudrier, discusses the importance of the event as well as other thoughts on the celebration.

Jason Poudrier discusses the event and what it takes to put on an event like this.

Interview with Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah

Lawton’s rich history is filled with that of the Comanche Nation as the headquarters for the tribe is located in the city. Chairman of the Comanche Nation, Mark Woommavovah shares his thoughts on the events as well as being included in the celebration and what that means for the tribe.

Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses the impact of the event on the Comanche Nation as well as discusses the performances by the tribe.

