New site selected for future LATS facilities, including new trolley system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new site has been selected to be the location for future Lawton Area Transit (LATS) facilities.

Lawton City Councilmembers approved the location which is situated between Railroad Street and Larrance Avenue. The site will stretch from B Avenue to just past D Avenue. This project is said to be funded through a combination of federal and state grants, as well as previously allocated funds from the 2016 and 2019 Capital Improvement Plans (CIP).

A new trolley system is also in the works to come to Lawton. The trolley is planned to help riders move more easily within the downtown area. Construction on the projects are not expected to start until early 2025 when funds become available.

