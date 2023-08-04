One person taken to jail after shooting on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road, yesterday morning.

According to Lawton police, when officers arrived at the scene they saw Bryan Krch holding Savannah Krch on the ground and was shouting that his girlfriend was shot inside the room. Officers stated they then found Ledayle Murff with a single gunshot wound to her upper body. According to Lawton police, first aid was administered to Murff until emergency medical services arrived where she was then transported to a hospital and underwent surgery.

Lawton police stated that Savannah Krch was taken into custody and booked into the LPD jail.

