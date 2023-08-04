Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
Update on Tuesday’s deadly crash
Two overnight shootings in Lawton leave 2 injured
Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death

Latest News

Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 26
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No college psychology credit for Florida high schoolers after clash over teaching about gender
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old who paid off elementary students’ lunch debts gets surprise for his generosity