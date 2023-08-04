Temperatures stay hot to begin the weekend, but a cold front swings through the area on Sunday | 8/4 AM

Expert Connections
Hot temperatures are expected today, but a cool down arrives on Sunday.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning is going to start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures sitting in the mid-70s. Skies during the day will have a mix of sun and clouds, but that won’t stop afternoon temperatures from climbing close to 110 degrees. The atmosphere will have more humidity in the air compared to the past few days, so we can expect some muggy conditions (especially in areas east of the I-44 corridor). There is an elevated risk for fire weather in far western Oklahoma, so be careful with fire if you live out there. Isolated showers will be possible near the I-40 corridor this evening, but nothing is expected to be severe.

Tomorrow is the warmest day in the next week with a high being forecasted at 109 degrees here in Lawton. A similar weather pattern will set up with humid air in eastern Texoma, and dry air will be in western Texoma. A small chance for rain will once again be possible in northern Texoma, but nothing crazy is expected

The cool-down begins on Sunday as a cold front will slowly move through the area during the daytime hours. Temperatures will be impacted a little on Sunday with highs only in the low 100s, but it will settle in on Monday with highs in the mid-90s. We will stay in the 90s on Tuesday as well. Rain chances will stick around on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but the rain should be very isolated.

The cool-down is not expected to last long as we will be back in the triple digits by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

