Two overnight shootings in Lawton leave 2 injured

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are injured after separate shootings occurred just miles apart.

Lawton police say one person was shot on Southwest Atom Street around eleven at night. That person is in non-life threatening condition. According to Lawton police, one arrest has been made in connection to this shooting. It is currently unknown if this shooting was intentional.

Police say another shooting took place at SW New York Avenue in Lawton. One person has been wounded in both legs, but is expected to be okay. According to Lawton police, no suspect has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

Both are developing situations with active investigations, but you can count on 7news to keep you updated as we learn more.

