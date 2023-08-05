Expert Connections
Another hot and dry day in store for your Saturday, but showers and storms possible tonight | 8/5 AM

Texoma will be heating up once again as temperatures this afternoon climb back into the upper 100s for many location under mostly sunny skies.
Texoma will be heating up once again as temperatures this afternoon climb back into the upper 100s for many location under mostly sunny skies.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma will be heating up once again as temperatures this afternoon climb back into the upper 100s for many location under mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will blow between 5 to 15mph. Due to the dangerous heat, an excessive heat warning is in effect for portions of Texoma including Duncan and Chickasha from noon today until 9pm. These locations could see heat indices anywhere from 110 to 118 degrees.

Ensure you are drinking plenty of fluids, taking breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, and wearing loose-fitted, light-colored clothing. Ensure you are checking up on loved ones and never leave persons or pets unattended in a hot vehicle as this can become very dangerous very quickly.

Additionally, a red flag warning will go into effect today at noon until 9pm for several locations in Texoma including Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Altus. Southerly winds could occasionally gust up to 25mph. This, in combination with relative humidity as little as 17% and temperatures between 107 and 110 degrees, can lead to elevated fire weather conditions.

Ensure you are disposing of cigarettes properly, obeying burn bans in effect, and avoiding outdoor burning until conditions improve. Likewise, avoid parking your vehicle on grassy surfaces.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a marginal to slight risk for seeing severe storms overnight, primarily in our southwestern Oklahoma counties. The primary threats with any storms that do develop include damaging winds between 60-80mph and hail up to golf ball in size. The tornado threat is very low at this time. The most probable timing of these storms is possible between midnight and 6am at this time.

Your Sunday will offer partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a lingering shower or thunderstorm, primarily in the morning hours. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 100s as easterly winds take a shift to the north between 5 to 15mph.

A cold front will sweep through the area Sunday night and into Monday morning, dropping our afternoon high temperatures slightly into the upper 90s. The heat relief will be short-lived, however, as another wave of triple-digit heat will be well underway by the middle part of the new work week.

Stay cool and stay weather aware, Texoma!

