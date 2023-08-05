CHILLIN AND GRILLIN: Chief Meteorologist, Lexie Walker, hosts weather live from viewer’s bakyard
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News Chief Meteorologist, Lexie Walker, took First Alert Weather to the backyard of Michelle and Travis Bennett of Elgin for Chillin; and Grillin’.
Here, 7News shows you some of our favorite moments from the event.
Lexie starts Chillin’ before she starts Grillin’
Lexie gets to Grillin’ after a little bit of Chillin’
The kids take over the pool
Lexie interviews the host family
Stay on the lookout for more Chillin’ and Grillin’ as Lexie Walker takes First Alert Weather on the road!
