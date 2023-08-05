CHILLIN AND GRILLIN: Chief Meteorologist, Lexie Walker, hosts weather live from viewer’s bakyard

Expert Connections
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News Chief Meteorologist, Lexie Walker, took First Alert Weather to the backyard of Michelle and Travis Bennett of Elgin for Chillin; and Grillin’.

Here, 7News shows you some of our favorite moments from the event.

Stay on the lookout for more Chillin’ and Grillin’ as Lexie Walker takes First Alert Weather on the road!

