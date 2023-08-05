Expert Connections
'Ligon's Garden Center' closing after decades of business

By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ligon’s Garden Center has been in Duncan for decades supplying gardeners from all over Southwest Oklahoma with everything they need.

”First, Frank and I inherited it. Then we bought his part.. maybe 7 or 8 years ago,” Co-owner Bob Hall said.

He and his wife Kay have run the store since 1980, but now it’s time to hang it up.

“He got old,” Kay said.

Though they have’t closed up shop just yet, the Hall’s already have their retirement planned out.

”He’s gonna work on cars,” Kay said. “Old cars, I’ve been doing that for a long time,” Bob added. The couple says their customers have made running the shop special.

”You know, you meet a lot of nice people. We’ve had a lot nice customers,” Bob said. “We’re more like a family here than commercial you know.”

But the building is already sold. Once the last of their stock is gone, the Hall’s will move on to their next adventure.

“I’m traveling,” Kay said. “I’m staying home,” Bob added.

