Temporary relief from triple-digit heat is in sight for the new week | 8/5 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon, we are already seeing our temperatures climb into the upper 90s and lower to middle 100s across many cities in Texoma. The extreme heat will continue as temperatures climb even higher throughout the remainder of the afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. Isolated showers and thunderstorms have popped up this afternoon over extreme southeastern and northwestern Texoma ahead of tonight’s precipitation threat.

An excessive heat warning remains for many cities in Texoma, including Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Duncan, now through 9pm tonight. Heat indices could climb as high as 115 degrees through tonight, so ensure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, finding rest in shaded or air-conditioned areas, and checking in on loved ones and pets.

Additionally, a red flag warning remains in effect for cities in Texoma, including Lawton, Duncan, Altus, and Wichita Falls, now through 9pm tonight. Elevated fire conditions mean that fire conditions could develop quickly and spread rapidly. Ensure that you are disposing of cigarettes properly, not parking your vehicle on grassy surfaces, and obeying burn bans. Hold off on outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Lastly, a marginal to slight risk of severe weather remains possible later tonight and into the overnight hours for portions of Texoma along and north of the Red River. Any storms that develop between 8pm tonight and 3am tomorrow morning have the potential to produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, 60-80mph winds, and golf ball-size hail. The tornado threat remains very low at this time, but cannot be ruled out.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70s. Sunday will not be as hot as today is with afternoon highs in the lower 100s. Easterly winds will blow to the north later in the day between 5 to 15mph.

A cold front Sunday night and into Monday morning may bring additional showers and thunderstorms, but will allow for temperatures to struggle to make it out of the middle to upper 90s for the day on Monday. Temperatures will inch closer to the triple-digit mark on Tuesday and won’t surpass the 100-degree mark until Wednesday when a ridge of high pressure begins to build once more.

Have ways of receiving weather warnings and alerts this evening and overnight, Texoma!

