Annual “Fiesta at Fuqua” gives back to Duncan community

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan community held an event to get ready for the upcoming year in style.

Families packed Fuqua Park Saturday for a fiesta put together by Duncan’s Connection Church.

The event featured a range of vendors helping local kids start smart this school year.

Pastor Brandon Allbritton says he hopes all families see how much the community cares.

“So many families as the cost of items increase, just can’t afford them. So we are here to hopefully make that burden less for them and meet that need and giving away free backpacks and school supplies. We hope that they realize that the community that they are in loves them. Some people are looking out for them, and that’s there is a church here in Duncan that cares about them,” said Allbritton.

Organizers say they’re excited about this year’s turnout and can’t wait for next year.

