Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon their doors will close, putting a period on an over 70 year legacy.
‘Ligon’s Garden Center’ closing after decades of business
Two overnight shootings in Lawton leave 2 injured
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stands in the infield before the ninth inning of a...
Astros vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
One person taken to jail after shooting on Cache Road
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called

Latest News

US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Families packed Fuqua Park Saturday for a fiesta put together by Duncan’s Connection Church.
Annual “Fiesta at Fuqua” gives back to Duncan community
Volunteers read a collection of “Brave Books” to Duncan families
National Storytime Event “See you at the Library” reaches Duncan Library
Kannon will be a second grader at Flower Mound Elementary during the 2023 school year.
Lawton second grader uses hot temps to create experimental art