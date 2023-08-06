Lawton second grader uses hot temps to create experimental art

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News’ Alex Searl has been holding a weather lab segment this summer where he does fun, do-it-yourself experiments -- but he might have competition from one Lawtonian.

Kannon will be a second grader at Flower Mound Elementary this year, and with a little help from mom Victoria Garibay, she created a weather experiment that could double as wall art! Kannon put together the above melting masterpiece using crayons and Friday’s hot temperatures.

We love the creativity and taking advantage of the warm weather. Way to go Kannon!

