Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lingering showers and storms this morning will give way to another hot and dry afternoon | 8/6 AM

Scattered showers and storms continue to push their way across Texoma this morning below severe...
Scattered showers and storms continue to push their way across Texoma this morning below severe limits.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered showers and storms continue to push their way across Texoma this morning below severe limits. Precipitation will continue to push off to the southeast and out of our viewing area. Today, we will see gradual clearing with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 100s. Northeasterly winds will turn northerly between 10 to 15mph.

A heat advisory will also go into effect this afternoon from 1pm to 9pm for cities including Duncan, Wichita Falls, and Vernon, Texas. Heat indices could reach as high as 110 degrees, so ensure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible as a weak cold front will work its way across the area.

Monday will offer up a better chance at seeing additional showers and thunderstorms across the area, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will only make it into the middle to upper 90s for daytime highs.

Rain and storm chances pick back up again Monday night into Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

Triple-digit heat may return as early as Tuesday of the new week, with a mix of clouds and sun expected for much of it. Isolated showers and storms may pop up by Thursday, with better chances towards next weekend.

Have a great day, Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon their doors will close, putting a period on an over 70 year legacy.
‘Ligon’s Garden Center’ closing after decades of business
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stands in the infield before the ninth inning of a...
Astros vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Two overnight shootings in Lawton leave 2 injured
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
One person taken to jail after shooting on Cache Road
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called

Latest News

Backpacks are lined up ready to be given to those in need.
Local organizations host backpack giveaway
This afternoon, we are already seeing our temperatures climb into the upper 90s and lower to...
Temporary relief from triple-digit heat is in sight for the new week | 8/5 PM
Texoma will be heating up once again as temperatures this afternoon climb back into the upper...
Another hot and dry day in store for your Saturday, but showers and storms possible tonight | 8/5 AM
Soon their doors will close, putting a period on an over 70 year legacy.
‘Ligon’s Garden Center’ closing after decades of business