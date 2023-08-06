Lingering showers and storms this morning will give way to another hot and dry afternoon | 8/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered showers and storms continue to push their way across Texoma this morning below severe limits. Precipitation will continue to push off to the southeast and out of our viewing area. Today, we will see gradual clearing with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 100s. Northeasterly winds will turn northerly between 10 to 15mph.

A heat advisory will also go into effect this afternoon from 1pm to 9pm for cities including Duncan, Wichita Falls, and Vernon, Texas. Heat indices could reach as high as 110 degrees, so ensure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible as a weak cold front will work its way across the area.

Monday will offer up a better chance at seeing additional showers and thunderstorms across the area, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will only make it into the middle to upper 90s for daytime highs.

Rain and storm chances pick back up again Monday night into Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

Triple-digit heat may return as early as Tuesday of the new week, with a mix of clouds and sun expected for much of it. Isolated showers and storms may pop up by Thursday, with better chances towards next weekend.

