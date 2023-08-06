Local business owner throws back-to-school bash for local kids

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Casey Carr of Casey’s Clean Cut Lawncare and the New Life Fellowship Church held a “Back-to-School-Bash” where they gave away backpacks, school supplies... and even a chance for some last-minute summer fun.

Event planners told 7News they want to help make a difference by helping kids be the best they can be.

“I could remember when I was a child going without certain things, so I just try to change that narrative for the future generations,” said Carr.

Church Volunteer Chazel Currin said “If you look good and feel good you’re going to be good. So it’s how you think about yourself. We want all the kids to have confidence, straight haircuts, good backpacks, shoes, whatever they need we are just here for the community.”

Carr says he was happy with the turnout and will be back to help the community next school year.

