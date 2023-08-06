National Storytime Event “See you at the Library” reaches Duncan Library

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The nationwide campaign “See You At the Library” made its way to Duncan locals today.

The event promotes the collection of Conservative Children’s Books called “Brave Books” founded by evangelist actor Kirk Cameron.

The books discuss topics such as gender identity, pro-life ideals, and socialism. Volunteers hosted a story time for families at the Duncan Public Library this afternoon.

“This book may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but for us and our small-town community, I think it’s important that we stand firm on the things we believe in. These books, the whole series about the things culture is trying to push on our children these days, and how they can protect themselves and be positive and uplifting even when things get a bit disastrous,” said Volunteer Brittany Gourney.

The Duncan Public Library joined many volunteers across the nation today in hopes of promoting “free speech” along with those books.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.