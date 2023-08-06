Expert Connections
Rangers rookie 3B Josh Jung suffers fractured left thumb

Texas Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured left thumb in Sunday’s 6-0 win over the Miami Marlins
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured left thumb in Sunday’s 6-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Manager Bruce Bochy had no details on how long Jung, an AL starter in this year’s All-Star Game, will be out of the lineup.

“We’ll see a specialist and see where we’re at, what needs to be done, whatever,” Bochy said. “We just don’t know yet.”

Jung fractured the thumb on a bizarre play in the top of the sixth inning with runners on first and second and nobody out. Jorge Soler hit a scorching, 110-mph liner directly at Jung near the base. The ball bounded out of Jung’s glove, but he grabbed it and started a double play. He tagged the bag and threw to Marcus Semien at second. Jung then left the game.

Jung went into play leading major league rookies in home runs (22), RBIs (67) and hits (117) and leading AL rookies in runs (70) and extra-base hits (47).

The 25-year-old had started all 107 of Texas’ games this season.

The Rangers, who haven't had a winning season since 2016, lead the AL West by 2 1/2 games over the World Series champion Houston Astros.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

