Silver Alert issued for Comanche County woman

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old woman, after her daughter wasn’t able to find her at home.

According to officials with LPD, Pamila Ann Belew was last seen around the park at NW 19th ST and NW Lake Ave wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes, and had a white bag.

Officials also said Pamila is possibly having a mental episode from epilepsy.

If you have any information on Pamila’s whereabouts, call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

