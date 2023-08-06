Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Silver Alert issued for Comanche County woman

Silver Alert issued for Pamila Ann Belew.
Silver Alert issued for Pamila Ann Belew.(kswo)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old woman, after her daughter wasn’t able to find her at home.

According to officials with LPD, Pamila Ann Belew was last seen around the park at NW 19th ST and NW Lake Ave wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes, and had a white bag.

Officials also said Pamila is possibly having a mental episode from epilepsy.

If you have any information on Pamila’s whereabouts, call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

