Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN DIEGO PD)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A thief in California took some time to pet the family dog before stealing an expensive bike.

The encounter was caught on security video.

The video shows the burglary suspect about to leave on a family’s electric bike when a friendly Golden Retriever came out from the house.

The suspect then stops and gives the dog a lot of attention and pets. He can even be heard saying “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too.”

Police in San Diego said they are now releasing the video from mid-July to help find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon their doors will close, putting a period on an over 70 year legacy.
‘Ligon’s Garden Center’ closing after decades of business
Two overnight shootings in Lawton leave 2 injured
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
One person taken to jail after shooting on Cache Road
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stands in the infield before the ninth inning of a...
Astros vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Pamila Ann Belew.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County woman
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Right to left: Adarius Wills, Telvin Wilson, James Willis
Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home