We are seeing a very dry and very warm Sunday afternoon across Texoma | 8/6 PM

Although many of us woke up to showers and storms this morning, we have now dried out and are...
Although many of us woke up to showers and storms this morning, we have now dried out and are seeing our temperatures climb back into the upper 90s and lower 100s with abundant sunshine.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Although many of us woke up to showers and storms this morning, we have now dried out and are seeing our temperatures climb back into the upper 90s and lower 100s with abundant sunshine. We will continue to stay dry heading into this evening, but a heat advisory also remains for portions of southern Texoma, including Wichita Falls, until 9pm tonight. Areas in and around the advisory may see heat indices as high as 108 degrees this evening.

Overnight, we will see partly cloudy conditions. There is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm to develop after midnight, but chances remain higher to the north of our viewing area. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 70s as a weak cold front works its way through the area.

For Monday, partly cloudy skies can be expected as afternoon highs only make it into the upper 90s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm with daytime heating, but the majority of us will remain dry until after midnight, when another chance of showers and thunderstorms return in a more isolated to scattered fashion.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain into the day on Tuesday, with occasional chances for an isolated shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. Afternoon highs will once again only make it into the upper 90s, but a few locations may hit 100 degrees.

Triple-digit heat returns as soon as Wednesday of this week under partly cloudy skies. Middle and even upper 100s can be expected for many locations across the viewing area, with rain chances not looking ideal until the weekend.

Ensure you are taking frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, drinking plenty of water, applying your sunscreen and re-applying it, and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Additionally, never leave pets or persons unattended in a hot vehicle as this can become dangerous and even life-threatening in a matter of minutes.

Have a great week, Texoma!

