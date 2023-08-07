Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus AFB firefighters respond to fatal aircraft crash during air show in Wisconsin

Wreckage from deadly mid-air collision transported off EAA grounds in Oshkosh
Wreckage from deadly mid-air collision transported off EAA grounds in Oshkosh
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (KSWO) - During a recent air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, firefighters from the Altus Air Force Base 97th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight responded to a fatal crash that occurred at the show.

According to a press release from Altus AFB, the crash occurred on July 29 during the 2023 Experimental Aviation Association AirVenture Air Show.

Altus AFB states that two of the Altus AFB firefighters, along with two others from additional AETC installations, were the initial first responders. They were able to save two lives during the incident, however, two other lives were lost.

“Our training just kicked in,” said Tech Sgt. Jose Cancel, 97th CES fire station assistant chief. “We’re grateful we performed the way we did and saved at least two people’s lives.”

You can read more about the event here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County woman found safe,
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Comanche County woman found safe
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Kannon will be a second grader at Flower Mound Elementary during the 2023 school year.
Lawton second grader uses hot temps to create experimental art
Lawton City Hall reverses new ID policy
City Hall reverses new photo ID policy
Casey Carr is doing his part to sending kids back to school in style... and all out of the...
Local business owner throws back-to-school bash for local kids

Latest News

Head Coach Jeremy Reed looks to bring Bulldogs back to Glory
Altus looks to bounce back after winless 2022 season
Jacobi Crowley's candidacy has been challenged by incumbent Robert Weger
Challenger’s candidacy challenged in Ward 6
Instability and shear will be sufficient for an isolated risk for severe storms
Storms possible overnight, a mostly dry Tuesday | 8/7PM
The Stephens County Humane Society took dogs to the Marlow Pool today to have some fun in the...
Dogs at the Stephens County Humane Society beat the heat at the pool