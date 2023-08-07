Altus AFB firefighters respond to fatal aircraft crash during air show in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (KSWO) - During a recent air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, firefighters from the Altus Air Force Base 97th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight responded to a fatal crash that occurred at the show.

According to a press release from Altus AFB, the crash occurred on July 29 during the 2023 Experimental Aviation Association AirVenture Air Show.

Altus AFB states that two of the Altus AFB firefighters, along with two others from additional AETC installations, were the initial first responders. They were able to save two lives during the incident, however, two other lives were lost.

“Our training just kicked in,” said Tech Sgt. Jose Cancel, 97th CES fire station assistant chief. “We’re grateful we performed the way we did and saved at least two people’s lives.”

