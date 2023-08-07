Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Burn ban issued for Jefferson County

Burn ban issued for Jefferson County
Burn ban issued for Jefferson County(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A new burn ban is now in effect for Jefferson County.

Effective today, it is unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, and crop, build a campfire and to burn any material that may cause a fire in Jefferson County. Anyone convicted of doing so will be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of no more than five hundred dollars and face a possible one year in prison. However, those in Jefferson County will still be able to grill outside as long as it is not a ground fire and welding is still allowed as long as there is spotter assistance and water is available on site.

The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners issued this burn ban on Aug. 7, and it will last a total of 14 days. If the fire danger continues to persist then another ban might be issued once the 14 days are up.

Cotton and Harmon Counties are also currently under a burn ban.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County woman found safe,
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Comanche County woman found safe
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Kannon will be a second grader at Flower Mound Elementary during the 2023 school year.
Lawton second grader uses hot temps to create experimental art
Lawton City Hall reverses new ID policy
City Hall reverses new photo ID policy
Casey Carr is doing his part to sending kids back to school in style... and all out of the...
Local business owner throws back-to-school bash for local kids

Latest News

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Lawton City Hall reverses new ID policy
City Hall reverses new photo ID policy
Scattered rain chances throughout this week | 8/7 AM
Scattered rain chances throughout this week | 8/7 AM