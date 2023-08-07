Burn ban issued for Jefferson County

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A new burn ban is now in effect for Jefferson County.

Effective today, it is unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, and crop, build a campfire and to burn any material that may cause a fire in Jefferson County. Anyone convicted of doing so will be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of no more than five hundred dollars and face a possible one year in prison. However, those in Jefferson County will still be able to grill outside as long as it is not a ground fire and welding is still allowed as long as there is spotter assistance and water is available on site.

The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners issued this burn ban on Aug. 7, and it will last a total of 14 days. If the fire danger continues to persist then another ban might be issued once the 14 days are up.

Cotton and Harmon Counties are also currently under a burn ban.

