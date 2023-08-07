Challenger’s candidacy challenged in Ward 6

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dr. Robert Weger has issued a challenge to his opponent’s candidacy for Lawton City Council Ward 6.

Incumbent Weger is set to face challenger Jacobi Crowley in the election on Sept. 12. However, Crowley’s challenge might be short-lived. Weger filed a petition challenging whether or not Crowley can rightfully run to represent Ward 6. The petition cites Section C-2-1 of the Lawton City Charter which states that candidates for City Council have to be a registered voter at an address that is within the ward they are running to represent for at least six months prior to filing their candidacy. The filing period started July 31, and ended on Aug. 2.

Crowley states that he does not believe this challenge to his candidacy will be upheld.

“I am going to attack this challenge head on,” said Crowley. “I am more than qualified to run for Ward 6. I have been a registered voter within the Ward for six months and more.”

However, Weger is holding steadfast with his legal challenge and states that he believes his opponent might not meet the full requirements to run for City Council.

“The reason for this challenge is because the requirement to serve in Lawton City Council is that you must live within your ward for at least six months,” said Weger. “Records show that this is in question for Jacobi Crowley.”

The hearing to this challenge will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. within the Jury Holding Room at Lawton City Hall. The general election for all City Council races will be held on Sept. 12, with early voting being held from Sept. 7 through Sept. 8.

“Any person who seeks elective office in the City of Lawton, Oklahoma, for municipal government, either by filing a declaration of candidacy or by seeking appointment, must be a registered voter at an address within the municipality if running for mayor, or from an address within the ward if running for a ward position, for at least six (6) months prior to filing a declaration of candidacy or seeking appointment. A change in ward boundaries shall not prohibit a councilmember from completing his term of office. Neither the mayor nor any councilmember may hold any office in the city government by appointment by the city manager or by any subordinate of the city manager.”

