City Hall reverses new photo ID policy

By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning, Lawton City Hall on Facebook announced they will no longer require citizens to show photo identification at City Hall, reversing a policy that was instituted last week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Lawton Oklahoma, City Government Facebook page posted that all City Hall visitors would need a valid photo ID to enter the building. This new policy, titled, “Council Policy 1-13,″ was approved at the City Council meeting which took place on July 25. Lawton City Hall claimed the reason for this new policy was due to reports of citizens putting alias names on the sign in sheet as they enter the building. They stated this policy would help to ensure the safety and security of both employees and citizens that are within the building.

Both the original and the follow up clarification post was met with criticisms from Facebook users. Then on Monday morning, Aug. 7, City Hall announced that they will no longer require citizens to show a photo ID or sign a log in sheet to enter the premises.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

