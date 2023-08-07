Expert Connections
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Back to School Backpack Party takes place Wednesday

The City of Lawton is holding its Back to School Backpack Party. One of the event organizers, Angela Rogers, joins 7News to discuss the event.
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Patterson Community Center is holding its Back to School Backpack Party. One of the event organizers, Angela Rogers, joins 7News to discuss the event.

The event will take place on Wednesday at the Patterson Community Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include giving away food, haircuts, school supplies and other items.

The Backpack Party, which has taken place since 2012, will feature 200 backpacks. The backpacks will include different school supplies such as pencils, folders, notebook paper and other supplies.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending can register here.

