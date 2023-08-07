Dogs at the Stephens County Humane Society beat the heat at the pool

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A few lucky pups in Marlow got a chance to have their own pool party!

The Stephens County Humane Society took dogs to the Marlow Pool today to have some fun in the sun before it’s drained for the summer.

The organization’s executive director explained how such a simple activity can be beneficial for dogs in the shelter.

”This is a really great enrichment activity for our dogs,” Stephens County Humane Society, Executive Director. Kelly Nelson said. “They spend a lot of time in kennels and a lot of time, maybe two-on-two in bigger kennels, but it’s pretty rare that they get to run as a pack. And so this is an opportunity for them to do that and get a break from the shelter.”

Nelson added that this summer’s heat has been harsh on their animals, and this a perfect way to beat it.

She says the shelter is always looking for new opportunities for the dogs.

