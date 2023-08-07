Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via CNN)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) - Officials in Rhode Island are investigating after a logging truck crashed into three other vehicles, sending two people to the hospital.

Fire officials say four cars were involved in a crash around 2 p.m. Saturday in Portsmouth. The driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber truck as it crashed into a telephone pole.

One vehicle involved in the crash was hit head-on by another vehicle, according to Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the Mercedes from under the logs. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three others declined treatment.

Officials say the driver of the Bill’s Sales truck is OK and remained on scene.

Dozens in the neighborhood were left without power after the crash. Tighe says this happened due to the telephone pole being struck and a transformer leaking.

Rhode Island State Police and Portsmouth Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for Pamila Ann Belew.
Silver Alert issued for Comanche County woman
Soon their doors will close, putting a period on an over 70 year legacy.
‘Ligon’s Garden Center’ closing after decades of business
Two overnight shootings in Lawton leave 2 injured
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
One person taken to jail after shooting on Cache Road
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called

Latest News

Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via...
Lumber truck collides with 3 other vehicles, injuring 2
A man is continuing to heal from injuries involving a bear attack that happened in his garage....
Man survives bear attack in his own garage
Oklahoma’s Tax-Free Weekend Kicked off on Friday, keeping malls and local retailers busy over...
Tax-Free Weekend is encouraging local in-person shopping
Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe