Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.(Source: NCMEC)
By Avery Ikeda and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The state medical examiner’s office has released their official findings on the death of Athena Brownfield.

New details in the report include how Brownfield was found buried in a shallow grave inside a backpack. The girl and backpack together weighed 25 pounds, according to the report.

The report also said Brownfield died as a result of acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition, but the manner of death was listed as a homicide. The report stated Brownfield was less than third percentile in weight for stature and age. The medical examiner listed Brownfield’s height at 36 inches and weight at 23 pounds; the average weight for her age and height is 35 pounds and 39 inches.

READ: Bench to honor Athena Brownfield unveiled

The four-year-old from Cyril was reported missing earlier this year in January, and was found dead near Rush Springs after multiple days of searching. Caregivers Ivon and Alysia Adams have been charged for her death; her mother Jasmin Brownfield is also charged with neglect after leaving her two daughters in their care.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County woman found safe,
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Comanche County woman found safe
Kannon will be a second grader at Flower Mound Elementary during the 2023 school year.
Lawton second grader uses hot temps to create experimental art
Casey Carr is doing his part to sending kids back to school in style... and all out of the...
Local business owner throws back-to-school bash for local kids
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called
Families packed Fuqua Park Saturday for a fiesta put together by Duncan’s Connection Church.
Annual “Fiesta at Fuqua” gives back to Duncan community

Latest News

Lawton City Hall reverses new ID policy
City Hall reverses new photo ID policy
Scattered rain chances throughout this week | 8/7 AM
Scattered rain chances throughout this week | 8/7 AM
Oklahoma’s Tax-Free Weekend Kicked off on Friday, keeping malls and local retailers busy over...
Tax-Free Weekend is encouraging local in-person shopping
Casey Carr is doing his part to sending kids back to school in style... and all out of the...
Local business owner throws back-to-school bash for local kids