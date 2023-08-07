Expert Connections
Scattered rain chances throughout this week | 8/7 AM

Mostly dry conditions today., but rain returns in the overnight hours.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start with temperatures sitting in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs today will only be in the mid-90s, which is much cooler than what we have seen in the past few weeks. Isolated rain will be possible in the afternoon, but the best chance for rain will come in the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms will enter far western Texoma just before midnight, and will move eastward at a quick pace. This is not expected to be widespread, but a good portion of Texoma could see some rain tonight. Low-end severe storms are possible tonight with the main hazards being quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds. Storms will exit Texoma before sunrise tomorrow.

Temperatures will return to the triple digits tomorrow. Minimal rain chances will stick around during the day, but another round of rain will be possible Tuesday night. Rain is expected to be isolated, so most of us will remain dry tomorrow night.

We will stay in the triple digits for the remainder of the week with isolated rain possible every day. While none of the days in the back half of the week appear to have any major concerns for the rain, we will keep you updated if things start to change. Rain may be something to keep an eye on, but we will see partly cloudy skies most days during the week as a result.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

