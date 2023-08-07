Storms possible overnight, a mostly dry Tuesday | 8/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re seeing a spread in our temperatures this Monday afternoon. The mid 80s for counties closer to I-40 and the low 100s for areas south of the Red River. Despite this range, all locations are still colder compared to this time yesterday.

Overnight, a disturbance will move across the area in combination with the cold front that moved through yesterday lifting back to the north as a warm front, will create the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Instability and shear will be sufficient for an isolated risk for severe storms. The strongest of storms will produce up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

Showers/storms will exit from west to east early Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. As the day goes on, some clouds will exit resulting in partly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. With the warm front lifting north, high temperatures tomorrow will be in the triple digits for almost all locations, with the exception of cities/town along I-40 who will peak in the mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs very similar to Tuesday afternoon, triple digits for Altus-Lawton-Duncan south with the mid to upper 90s for Elk City & Chickasha. South to north winds at 10 to 20mph. Look for wind gusts in the mid 30s.

There is a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms again during the day on Wednesday but coverage appears to be highest across the northern part of the state. As of right now, southwest Oklahoma and north Texas counties have an isolated chance with low coverage. Dry air aloft (the cap) may also limit this development.

Thursday will be hot and mostly sunny with highs ranging 5 to 10 degrees above middle of August standards. Heat alerts will likely be issued with heat indices staying higher than the air temperature.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.