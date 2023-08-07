Tax-Free Weekend is encouraging local in-person shopping

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tax-Free Weekend is upon us and many locals are returning to in-person shopping to score those deals. Lawton’s Central Plaza Mall, told 7News they have seen a significant increase in traffic this past weekend.

“Typically we have a twenty to thirty percent increase in sales. It could be more than that depending on what store. It usually pops up a little bit. This weekend we have seen a fifty percent increase in customers coming through. Definitely a lot more than usual.” said Paige Kimbro Central Plaza’s Tenant Relations Coordinator.

Oklahoma’s Tax-Free Weekend Kicked off on Friday, keeping malls and local retailers busy over the weekend.

While many shopping holidays like Black Friday have thrived online, Lawton’s Central Plaza’s Paige Kimbro said this holiday is keeping stores packed.

“Tax-free weekend is typically used for back-to-school shopping, and kids grow like crazy. So people need to actually get in and physically try on clothes. So the in-person work a little better,” said Kimbro.

Though sale taxes are collectible on items other than clothing and shoes, other businesses in the mall are still reaping the benefit this weekend.

“There has been a lot more traffic, and it’s very exciting. These retailers myself included, depend on traffic coming in to keep our businesses open,” said Small Town Creations Owner Tracy Woods.

With online shopping demands only growing, Kimbo says it’s nice to see the community come out and hit the fitting rooms this weekend.

“We really appreciate locals coming and supporting us. It takes the whole town to make sure something like this is manageable. We appreciate everyone that comes in and shops local still,” said Kimbro.

