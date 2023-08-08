Expert Connections
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp.

“Tytus (Howard), he’s still dealing with that (hand injury) and will probably be out for a while,” coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. “We’ll re-address that later.”

When pressed on exactly how long Howard is expected to be out, Ryans said: “I’ll let you guys know later.”

The injury comes after Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million extension just before the start of camp.

A first-round pick in 2019, Howard has started 54 games in four seasons with the Texans.

His injury comes after center Scott Quessenberry was placed on injured reserve Friday after tearing knee ligaments in camp Thursday.

Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans last season after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

