Internal audit shows missing public funds, Apache Police Department investigating

Missing public fund realized in Apache, according to press release.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A routine internal audit showed the Town of Apache is currently missing public funds, according to a press release sent by the Apache Police Department. The audit took place on July 27, 2023.

Apache Town Officials notified the Apache Police Department of the discrepancy who then requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the memo stated. A joint criminal investigation is currently taking place between APD and OSBI to make sure that public funds are properly accounted for.

The press release stated that Apache Town Officials want to be forthcoming to assure the citizens of Apache that they are committed to being transparent and will take all the legal steps to safeguard public funds.

