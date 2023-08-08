Expert Connections
Isolated but low threat for storms tonight, fire danger and hot tomorrow | 8/8PM

There is a potential for severe storms tonight but the coverage does remain very low
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cold front from Sunday that was supposed to move north today as a warm front has stalled in the vicinity of the Red River. This has kept temperatures slightly cooler than anticipated for areas like Altus, Lawton, Duncan and Chickasha. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s by daybreak tomorrow.

There is a potential for severe storms tonight but the coverage does remain very low, in fact lower than last night. The potential for quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts will occur in the strongest of storms plus heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Wednesday morning will start mostly cloudy but clouds will exit as the day goes on. Look for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with high temperatures in the triple digits. A cold front will move in tomorrow shifting south winds to the north. 10 to 20mph sustained with gusts in the mid 30s.

Fire danger is going to be a concern with low relative humidity and hot temperatures. A Red Flag Warning is in place for Jackson & Tillman counties in southwest Oklahoma and most counties in north Texas. There could be a few storms developing along the cold front but most (if not all) will stay precipitation free. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be far southeastern counties.

The weather pattern will settle down on Thursday as skies will clear staying mostly sunny all day long. High temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 90s to low 100s. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph. For kiddos going back to school on Thursday, morning temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Friday will start in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Clouds and sunshine mixed all day long with high temperatures up to 110°. The weekend will stay hot with sunshine, triple digit highs and little to no rain chances.

The ridge of high pressure builds and strengthens into the weekend where triple digit high temperatures will spread north of I-40 over the weekend. At this time, look for sunshine, triple digit highs and little to no rain chances.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

