Lawton City Hall repeals access policy following community backlash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the city of Lawton repealed its access policy that would have required citizens to show a valid ID in order to enter City Hall.

The access policy was proposed and approved at the last city council meeting that would have require an ID to enter city hall to pay bills, file documents, attend meetings or meet with city or public officials.

City officials claimed safety was the reason for the implementing the policy in the first place.

“We were getting reports that people were writing fictious names on the log in sheet we had downstairs and we weren’t able to keep positive control over the number of individuals in the building or their whereabouts,” said Interim city manager John Ratliff.

However many people in the community felt it violated their fourth amendment right.

“The fourth amendment is unreasonable search and seizure,” said one Lawton citizen, Francis Balliet. “In a public space, we have a reasonable amount of right to privacy of our identity.”

“No matter who you are if you’re a law abiding citizen, when it’s all said and done there are certain things like the fourth amendment that should protect you,” added Aquarion Yarbrough, another Lawtonian.

So when the policy was announced on social media last week the community was sure to make their voices heard.

“I think they saw how quickly the community got up in arms, on social media especially,” said Balliet. ”The amount of shares that were garnered. About how angry people were at city council for putting this up like they did. I think they just realized, ‘maybe we shouldn’t do it’. I’m glad they took it down. Shouldn’t have had to though. Shouldn’t have put it up in the first place.”

“Everyone talks about social media’s not effective. Well the community came together, used their free speech first amendment right, and they were able to get this to happen, so I just believe that it was big for people coming together,” said Yarbrough.

However Ratliff said based off of the analysis and opinions from the city’s legal team, the policy was not in violation of any fourth amendment rights, and goes on to explain why it ended up being repealed.

“We didn’t feel we were striking the right tone in terms of making this place open and accessible to the public,” said Ratliff. “It’s a balance and we’re constantly seeking that balance and we just implemented this policy. We’re not perfect, but anytime we feel like we mess up we try to of course correct, and get it right and move forward.”

Although there were disagreements on the discussion and implementation of this policy, they all say city hall should be a place any citizen of Lawton should be comfortable and able to enter.

