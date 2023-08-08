Expert Connections
MONDAY WITH THE MAYOR: Lawton Mayor Stan Booker announces Day of Kindness, new ampitheather

During this week’s Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joined 7News to discuss the current happenings in Lawton.
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During this week’s Monday with the Mayor, Lawton mayor Stan Booker joined 7News to discuss the current happenings in Lawton.

August 8 is evening anchor, Tarra Bates’, birthday. Mayor Booker announced that Tuesday, August 8 is being recognized as a Day of Kindness in honor of her birthday. All Lawtonians are encouraged to commit an act of kindness in her honor.

The City Council is set to discuss the building of an amphitheater at Elmer Thomas Park during the City Council Meeting on Tuesday.

The mayor also spoke about the pool staying closed throughout the rest of this summer due to repairs. During this time, however, he spoke about the possibility of a new pool proposal at the next City Council Meeting for Elmer Thomas Park.

