Potential bomb threat being investigated by LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a potential bomb threat in two separate locations.

The area of SW 7th and SW C Ave., as well as a location near W 40th and W Gore Blvd. The Fort Fill Bomb Squad was contacted and were enroute according to the LPD.

The CEO of Liberty National Bank, Rick Walker, which is located near W 40th and W Gore Boulevard stated that they received a bomb threat earlier in the day and alerted authorities to the threat.

“We received a phone call of a bomb threat at around 9:00 this morning and evacuated all of our facilities, as we take all threats very seriously,” stated Walker. “Authorities are currently doing a sweep of each location and we should be back up and running soon.”

LPD asks the public to avoid these areas for the time being.

