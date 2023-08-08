Expert Connections
Potential bomb threat being investigated by LPD

Bomb threat being investigated by LPD.
Bomb threat being investigated by LPD.(KMOV)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a potential bomb threat in two separate locations.

The area of SW 7th and SW C Ave., as well as a location near W 40th and W Gore Blvd. The Fort Fill Bomb Squad was contacted and were enroute according to the LPD.

The CEO of Liberty National Bank, Rick Walker, which is located near W 40th and W Gore Boulevard stated that they received a bomb threat earlier in the day and alerted authorities to the threat.

“We received a phone call of a bomb threat at around 9:00 this morning and evacuated all of our facilities, as we take all threats very seriously,” stated Walker. “Authorities are currently doing a sweep of each location and we should be back up and running soon.”

LPD asks the public to avoid these areas for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

