Pet of The Week

Purple Heart Day celebrated in Medicine Park Monday


By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Medicine Park came together to celebrate those veterans who sacrificed for our country during Purple Heart Day.

Locals honored purple heart veterans in a ceremony this morning hosted by the Healthy Hippie Cafe.

During the ceremony, veterans were recognized for their service to our country. The cafe’s owners say they want to make sure those who suffered injuries while serving are honored for their sacrifice.

While members of the Kiowa Comanche Apache Veterans Association used the chance to push for veterans to get the benefits they deserve.

“So many of these men and women are eligible for these purple hearts,” said KCA Commander, Kris Killfirst. “Most of them are just happy to be home. So I encourage those young soldiers and older from WWII and beyond to look at their records. Get everything that’s owed to you!”

“We like to honor the people that fought and were injured fighting for our freedom, fighting for our way of life, fighting so that we have freedom to choose” Healthy Hippie Owner Darrell Myatt said. “So we like to honor those people and make sure they’re recognized.”

