Road maintenance leaves residents inconvenienced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ongoing maintenance on a Lawton road is proving to be an inconvenience for homeowners in the area.

One residents said it’s because of a lack of notice.

”It’s just frustrating,” said Mandee Thomas.

The mess is on SW Bishop Road in Lawton between 67th and 82nd street. Thomas says the work being done in front of her driveway came as a surprise.

”My biggest problem is, we’ve never -- not once, been notified. The residents on SW Bishop Road have never been notified prior to them working on the road.”

Thomas said crews have worked on the roads for years, doing quarter sections at a time. Now, their work has brought the chaos right in front of her driveway.

”We’re not going to have access to our driveway for a couple of days while they’re paving,” she said. “When they do pave it, I was told we will not have access to the driveway. We’ll be required to park on Bishop road 1000 feet away from our driveway.“

She said she reached out to city officials for answers.

”I’ve spoken with the city manager in charge of road maintenance,” Thomas shared. “He’s telling me 30 days, but I asked him ‘How much in the 30 days are we gonna get done?’. He said they’re gonna try to get it done this year, we’re gonna try to get to 82nd street.”

7News reached out to Lawton’s street and traffic department for clarification, but didn’t hear back by our deadline.

Thomas said she’s just ready for all the work to be complete.

”They need to finish the road. It’s been years, take it all the way to 82nd street, get it done.”

She added her concern surrounding what will happen if emergency services need to reach her home -- after being told by authorities that the roads well impact their response time.

For now, she shared her hopes of the work wrapping up quickly.

