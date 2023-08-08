Temperatures return to the triple digits today | 8/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Last night’s showers for the most part missed Texoma, but we are feeling some strong winds this morning from this system. Winds gust up to 35 mph are possible before noon, but they will calm down in the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs today will just crack into the triple digits for the majority of Texoma, but areas near I-40 may only stay in the 90s.

In the overnight hours going into early tomorrow morning, another round of showers and storms appears possible. These storms will stay north of the I-40 corridor for the most part, but isolated storms will be possible in southwest Oklahoma. These storms will be able to produce low-end severe weather risk (60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail). While I expect most to stay dry, we will keep you updated as we move closer to the evening.

Tomorrow through Friday will have similar conditions on each day. Skies during the week will continue to have a mix of sun and clouds, and afternoon highs will break the 100-degree mark each day. There will also continue to be isolated chances for storms/showers, and this threat will mainly be for our northern counties. Winds will shift direction several times during the week since multiple fronts (both warm and cold fronts) will move through the area.

This weekend will have less cloud coverage and rain chances will diminish to minimal/zero. Temperatures will reach the mid-100s on both Saturday and Sunday with winds staying out of the south.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

