Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Uvalde shooter’s cousin is arrested over making a school shooting threat, court records say

Police took Nathan James Cruz into custody on charges of making threats to a public place and a...
Police took Nathan James Cruz into custody on charges of making threats to a public place and a family member.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The teenage cousin of the gunman responsible for the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been arrested after his family told police he was trying to buy a gun and “do the same thing,” court records show.

Police in San Antonio took Nathan James Cruz into custody Monday on charges of making threats to a public place and a family member. The 17-year-old cousin was being held in the Bexar County jail on a $160,000 bond Tuesday, jail records show.

According to police and court records, Cruz is the cousin of Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old Uvalde resident who authorities say fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in 2022. Police waited more than an hour to confront and kill Ramos.

The charges against Cruz stem from his mother calling police to tell them he was also threatening to open fire at a school and had said he’d shoot his sister, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local news outlets. The San Antonio Express-News reports the mom also told officers she overheard Cruz trying to obtain a rifle over the phone.

Cruz denied making any threats when interviewed by detectives, according to the court record. The Bexar County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing him, declined to comment.

Following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waved off calls for tougher gun laws, just as he did after mass shootings at a Sutherland Springs church in 2017 and an El Paso Walmart in 2018. The issue didn’t turn Texas voters away from the Republican, who easily won a third term months after the shooting.

More than a year since the killings, the state criminal investigation into the hesitant police response to Texas’ deadliest school shooting remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
LPD clears both potential bomb threat sites.
Potential bomb threat being investigated by LPD
Credit: MGN
Internal audit shows missing public funds, Apache Police Department investigating
Lawton City Hall reverses new ID policy
City Hall reverses new photo ID policy
Comanche County woman found safe,
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Comanche County woman found safe

Latest News

Busch Light is throwing the "fastest wedding imaginable" during an upcoming NASCAR event in Las...
Busch Light offering NASCAR fans the chance to have a ‘Pit Stop Wedding’
City council going over last years fiscal year audit.
City council to do whatever it takes to finish last year’s audit
Leta Carrillo with the Lawton Farmer's Market joins 7News to discuss the 2nd Annual Pickle Fest...
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts Pickle Fest Saturday
A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Shakespeare and penguin book get caught in Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws
Once crews begin to pave the road, the Thomas family will have to park 1000 feet from their...
Road maintenance leaves residents inconvenienced