Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An investigation into the death of a 3-month-old boy is underway after police say his mother left him in a hot car in Houston.

Police are still trying to nail down a timeline of how long the baby was left alone Tuesday in a car in the parking lot of the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Developmental Disability. They are also trying to figure out if the car was running and if this was possibly an intentional act.

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind.

As the mother was leaving, police say she noticed her unresponsive son in the car and took him into the clinic. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir says any possible charges depend on the autopsy report and what the investigation reveals.

According to state law, it is a misdemeanor to leave a child younger than 7 alone in a car for more than five minutes.

“Here’s the thing: from time to time, we have incidents like this, which should never happen. Especially in the summertime, you should never leave a child unattended,” Bashir said.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
LPD clears both potential bomb threat sites.
Potential bomb threat being investigated by LPD
Credit: MGN
Internal audit shows missing public funds, Apache Police Department investigating
During this week’s Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joined 7News to discuss...
MONDAY WITH THE MAYOR: Lawton Mayor Stan Booker announces Day of Kindness, new ampitheather
Lawton City Hall.
Lawton City Hall repeals access policy following community backlash

Latest News

Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.
Fire in French holiday home for disabled kills at least 9 people with 2 more feared dead
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management...
US judge to hear legal battle over Nevada mustang roundup where 31 wild horses have died
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.,...
Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival