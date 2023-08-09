Expert Connections
City council to do whatever it takes to finish last year’s audit

City council going over last years fiscal year audit.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s city council, Joe Dunham, the city’s finance director spoke to about a delay in the 2021-2022 fiscal year audit.

Originally due December of 2022, he said the reason for last year’s audit being late is because there were problems when the city switched software.

Now they have to go back and fix a lot of errors before they can hand information over to the auditors.

The council directed Interim City Manager John Ratliff to make the audit a priority and finish it by any means necessary.

“Nobody realizes how far we are behind anymore than my staff and myself. And we’ve already contracted with an outside consultant to get through this process,” said Dunham.

Dunham also added it’s important for the city to be clear with the people who live in it on how they are handling their finances, and it will take a couple of years to get back on track.

According to Dunham, there’s a possibility this could affect how the city borrows money in the future.

